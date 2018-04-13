VFW post offering ham dinner tonight
A dinner featuring baked ham will be at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., beginning at 4:30 p.m. today. The cost is $7 per person, and the food will be served until it is gone. Additional information is available by contacting VFW junior vice commander Lisa Hunter at 512-277-0034.
Project Graduation bake sale is Saturday
A bake sale benefiting Project Graduation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 2720 E. Business U.S. Highway 190. Project Graduation is a safe, alcohol-free and drug-free senior class party on graduation night, funded entirely by donations. This year’s event is June 1 at Copperas Cove High School.
Baby goat yoga offered this weekend
Alliance Exotic Ranch, 501 County Road 4884, will be hosting baby goat yoga at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. The ranch is just south of the Copperas Cove city limits, off Farm-to-Market 2657. Information is available at www.facebook.com/AERanch. Sessions are $15 and registration is available through the Facebook page.
Boots and Buckles Gala scheduled Saturday
The annual Copperas Cove Education Foundation gala at the Civic Center has a theme this year of Boots and Buckles. The fundraiser is Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. with drinks and appetizers. Dinner, dancing and an auction will start at 6:30 p.m. John A. Hull and Dr. Karen Harrison will be inducted into the Hall of Honor. Tickets are available for $50 at the CCISD Administration Building, 703 W. Avenue D, or by calling 254-547-1227.
Applications being accepted for Charter Review Committee
An ad hoc committee of seven members is being formed to review the City Charter. Meetings will be held as needed, with locations, dates and time to be determined. Applications are due May 7 and are available at 914 S. Main St., suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Contact City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Free animal adoptions scheduled April 19-20
The Animal Shelter will hold its monthly free adoption event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-20. All cats and dogs will be available for free adoptions, with microchipping required at the time of adoption for $20. Adopted pets will be required to have rabies vaccinations and be spayed or neutered. Limited gift certificates will be offered to adoptive families from this month’s sponsors: Papa John’s and Bill French Jewelers.
YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day
In anticipation of summer, the Armed Service YMCA in Copperas Cove will host Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21. The event will feature options for summer activities. The Armed Services YMCA is at 501 Clara Drive. More information is available at asymca.org/killeen-home.
Domino's to host Soldier Appreciation event
The Copperas Cove Domino’s will hold the 13th annual Soldier Appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at 2127 Business U.S. Highway 190, suite C. Soldiers and their families will be invited to come in and try their hands at folding the pizza boxes and topping the pizzas, according to Ingrid Kiefer, event coordinator for MAC Pizza Management, Domino’s parent company. Cupcakes will be provided by Bits and Bites.
Cove school hosts Relay for Life
The Relay for Life will take place at Williams Ledger Elementary School, 909 Courtney Lane from 9 a.m. to midnight April 28. The walk supports those who are fighting, have survived or died from cancer and brings together teams gathering donations to the American Cancer Society. More information is available at http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=88340&pg=entry.
