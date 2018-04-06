City to take part in Texas Trash-Off
As part of Texas’ largest litter cleanup day, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will be picking up trash along roadways Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet in the Copperas Cove Public Library parking lot, 501 S. Main St., at 9 a.m. before heading out to the site of the cleanup. From 11:15 to noon, volunteers are welcome to enjoy a hot dog at Heritage Park, 1929 Pleasant Lane. For more information, contact Silvia Rhoads at 254-547-4242.
Star Group-VHV bench to be dedicated at veterans’ cemetery
A memorial bench donated by Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will be dedicated at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. The ceremony is open to the public.
VFW Auxiliary to hold community auction
A variety of activities will be part of the community auction from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave.
Activities will include a cake walk and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring an adult lunch plate of ham or meatloaf and sides for $5, or a children’s meal with a hot dog and sides for $3. The auction will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with organizations placing items on their tables and selling tickets to win those items. Proceeds will be divided between four Copperas Cove community organizations. For more information, contact Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080.
Boots and Buckles Gala set for April 16
The annual Copperas Cove Education Foundation gala at the Civic Center has a theme this year of Boots and Buckles. The fundraiser will take place April 14, beginning at 6 p.m. with drinks and appetizers. The dinner, dancing and an auction will start at 6:30 p.m. John A. Hull and Dr. Karen Harrison will be inducted into the Hall of Honor during the festivities.Tickets are available for $50 at the CCISD Administration Building, 703 W. Avenue D, or by calling 254-547-1227.
Registration open for Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope
Registration is open for the 14th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope 5K and 10K races. The race is part of the Cent-Tex Race Series, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Hope Pregnancy Center. Registration is $20 if received by April 20 or $25 after that date. Online registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope
The Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope will take place at 8 a.m. May 6 at Ogletree Park, 1878 Post Office Road. Registration on the date of the race begins at 6:30 a.m. More information is available from the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
Rabbit Fest Amateur Night talent needed
Individuals who wish to share their talents are encouraged to register for the 2018 Rabbit Fest Amateur Night, which will take place May 17. Any type of amateur entertainment is allowed: singers, dancers, spoken word, instruments. Stage, electricity and microphone for performances will be provided. To register, contact the chamber at 254-547-7571 or via email: activities@copperascove.com.
Applications being accepted for Charter Review Committee
An ad hoc committee of seven members is being formed to review the Copperas Cove City Charter. Meetings will be held as needed, with locations, dates and time to be determined. The committee will dissolve upon completion of its task. Applications are due by May 7 and are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Information is available by contacting City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
KCCB commission needs members
Applications are being accepted for seats on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission. The advisory board develops and recommends policies related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement. The 15 members serve three-year terms and meet on the first Monday of each month.
Applications are due by May 11 and are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Information is available by contacting City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
Annual fire hydrant testing underway
The Copperas Cove Fire Department began its annual fire hydrant testing last month. The tests will continue through July 31. As part of testing all city hydrants to ensure they work properly, residents may experience a temporary discoloration of water in their homes. According to deputy fire chief Gary Young, this discoloration is not harmful. Anyone observing a fire hydrant that is not operating properly should contact the Water Department at 254-547-2416.
Applications for KCCB scholarships due May 14
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is offering two $500 scholarships to Copperas Cove High School seniors. KCCB also offers the Heart of Volunteerism Adam Luciano Scholarship. This $250 scholarship honors the volunteerism and community service of Adam Luciano and is available to any high school senior or college student from the Greater Fort Hood area, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Lampasas, Nolanville, Jarrell, Salado and Temple.
The scholarships can be used toward tuition and fees, books or school expenses. Scholarship applications are due May 14. Applications and additional information are available by contacting KCCB executive director Silvia Rhoads at 254-547-4242 or via email at srhoads@copperascovetx.gov.
Military Order of Purple Heart to award 3 Ron Taylor scholarships
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876 will be awarding three $500 scholarships from their Ron Taylor Scholarship Fund. Submission deadline is April 20. The Ron Taylor scholarship was established in 2016 in the memory of Ronald Taylor, who was a well-respected and admired retired member of the Fort Hood area community. To receive an application for the scholarship or for more information, contact the chairperson via email at drswllms62@gmail.com.
Registration continues for Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day will take place the first weekend of May, but registration for the event is ongoing. The mission of Lemonade Day is to inspire youth to become business leaders, community volunteers, social advocates and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow. The Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day committee organizes lemonade stands in Killeen, Copperas Cove and surrounding communities.
Registration forms and information is available on the Lemonade Day website at https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
Kids Club to meet Tuesday at Chick-fil-A
The monthly Kids Club will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd. The activity will be decorating Easter eggs.
