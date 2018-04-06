With youngsters off school March 30, the residents at Hill Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Home invited them over for an Easter egg hunt.
The weather was warm and sunny, if a bit breezy, and the residents enjoyed the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bit of spring.
“It’s important for our residents to feel involved in the community,” said Jennifer Clark, activity director at Hill Country.
In addition to scooping up Easter eggs in the facility’s front yard, a variety of activities were available, including shooting basketballs, playing “table pong” and a duck pond.
“I like to watch the kids,” said resident Marta Arroyo.
The residents and guests also enjoyed the hot dogs, chips and home-made cupcakes that were part of the event.
Trae Cunningham, director of admissions, manned the grill, while assistant director of nursing Christina Peterson provided the delightfully decorated cupcakes.
All the way from Indianapolis, the Schlomer family joined in the fun, visiting an aunt and uncle who live at Hill Country.
The Easter Bunny also turned out, taking photos with the children and helping hunt the eggs.
“It’s great to get everyone out and have some fun,” Cunningham said.
