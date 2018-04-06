Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, with cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.