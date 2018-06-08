Picture some kids, nearly 2,000 pounds of clothing and a whole lot of love—and laundry detergent.
The third annual Copperas Cove Independent School District Laundry Day was Wednesday at Wells Laundry, 205 Business U.S. Highway 190.
The Cove Five Hills royalty went to each CCISD school and picked up lost-and-found items left behind by students at the end of the school year. The royalty washed, dried, folded and sorted items by size for Communities in Schools representatives to take back to their respective schools’ clothing closets to provide for students in need during the coming school year.
Wells Laundry donated its facility and did not charge the group to wash the clothes.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said every single machine was going Wednesday morning, washing garments for those who will eventually need them.
Sledd said anything CIS does not take is donated to the Optimist Thrift Store at 332 Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Any CCISD employee affected by a tragedy or obstacle may be able to receive help from the thrift store, according to Sledd.
Emily Kimball was one of those kids helping the cause. She felt this year had more laundry than ever before.
Last year’s total piled up 1,800 pounds of clothing for donation.
“It feels like way more this year, “ Kimball said. “Personally, I think it’s good to help those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.