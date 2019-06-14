Paraprofessional focuses on exceptional students’ needs

S. C. Lee Junior High paraprofessional Jospeh Cantu is described by his principal as “a phenomenal person who makes a difference in the lives of so many students.”
Cantu has been employed by CCISD for three years and works primarily with students with disabilities.
“He steps in and supports any student in need,” Principal Jimmy Shuck. “Mr. Cantu is a leader as well as an ongoing learner. He takes charge when needed, advocating for his students based on his insights and observations.
“Mr. Cantu’s focus is always on what is best for the students. With that end in mind, and recognizing that each child is an individual, he strives to learn and grow to better meet the needs of his students.”
Shucks said Cantu exemplifies the knowledge, commitment and patience needed to have a positive and lifelong impact on many of the students in need at S.C. Lee Junior High School. He helps create a fun and nurturing environment so that all of students can succeed.
“He’s not afraid to ask questions. His ultimate goal is to ensure that each student at S.C. Lee is in a safe and enjoyable environment so that learning can take place,” Shuck said. “Mr. Cantu also takes an active role in getting to know and support all students. His passion for what he does is evident in his daily duties as well as the additional roles he fills. Mr. Cantu is loved and respected by all and has a passion for his work and for the students with whom he works.”
Cantu has worked in several positions on campus and continues to build relationships with all our students. He was named the 2019 S. C. Lee Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Mr. Cantu exemplifies all of the traits and skills needed to be an outstanding paraprofessional,” Shuck said.
