HomeBase was the place to be in Saturday as the community gathered to support the Pink Warrior Angels and breast cancer survivors with a big party.
The party included lots of pink, face painting, and arts and crafts for kids and adults. Music was provided by Garris Entertainment and food came from Domino’s Pizza and Raising Cane’s. Survivors received makeovers.
Julie Moser is the co-founder of Pink Warrior Angels.
“I feel like our community is awesome,” Moser said. “We have over 200 people in just the first session from 11 to 2 p.m. We have the Copperas Cove High School Cheerleaders and Copperettes here for both sessions today, and later the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will be here.
“We are ending the month with a bang,” Moser added. “We want to make sure the community knows just how amazing and generous our local businesses, especially Domino’s and Raising Cane’s for providing the food for everyone, and we thank all of the businesses who supported this event.”
Sharon Buren is a breast cancer survivor, and has been in remission since April 1994.
A year-and-a-half after being diagnosed, she was diagnosed cancer-free.
“When I was originally diagnosed, I was in the first stage going into the second stage of breast cancer, and so they caught it in time,” Buren said. “I learned about the Pink Warriors organization last year, and I wanted to join. So I signed up and I am happy to be helping with this event.”
Maria Lewis was volunteering for the first time with Pink Warrior Angels,
“I enjoy helping with the events like this that helps others,” Lewis.
Casey Abbott was a volunteer at the party, and called the event eye-opening.
“I see joy on all of their faces,” Abbott said.
Tiffany Lewis loves doing makeup, and when she found out about the event, she was happy to come and lend her talents.
“I am happy to be here,” Lewis said. “And it is great that I can help in some way by giving makeovers to breast cancer survivors.”
