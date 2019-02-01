More than 200 participants braved the chilly temperature and took part in the annual 5K run to the Polar Bear Plunge, and some even took the plunge into the freezing cold pool.
The event was dedicated to the late Mayor of Copperas Cove, Frank Seffrood. He took the plunge at least eight or nine times.
This year’s event was a chance for the community to come together and do something daring and fun while remembering a very kind and genuine person who loved his community of Copperas Cove and all of the people in it.
The late mayor’s family was at the event and said a few words about who he was. They also said he would be there if he were still here.
Rita, Frank’s wife, thanked everyone for all the love and support shown to them during this time.
One of the participants at this year’s event was David Robinson, who came all the way from Amarillo to participate in the 5K. He is on a mission to participate in one 5K in every county in Texas.
He is known as the “Fat Man on a Mission.”
“A few years ago, I stepped on the scale one morning. “I was usually ashamed to, but I stepped on it and it said I weighed 495 pounds. I knew that if I did not change something, I knew what that next number was going to be,” Robinson said. “I started training by walking in a pool, and I got crazy enough to do a 5K.”
He then decided to try to do a 5K in every county in Texas, a streak he said has been going since October 2016.
“If I could pass this advice to anyone: Move intentionally find something to make you active,” Robinson said. “If anyone who has ever given up and they think they cannot, I am here to tell them that they can.”
Copperas Cove Public Information Officer Kevin Keller said the event has been a great one for the past 20 years.
“We dedicated this year’s event to our beloved Mayor Frank Seffrood,” Keller said. “I know if he were here, he would have participated in the 5K and taken the plunge. We are glad the family was able to come together and attend.”
Brianna McGuine with Cove Parks and Recreation was the coordinator for the 5K to the Polar Bear Plunge. A little more than 200 people participated in the 5K, she said.
‘The slogan of the event is ‘freezin’ for a reason’,” McGuine said. “It is a good way to get people out and motivated.”
Jody Sparks participated in the treading water competition during the plunge.
“It was my first time attending the event,” Sparks said. “It was awesome and a great event.”
Kayla Pastrano. a junior at Copperas Cove High School, said she was proud of herself for finishing the 5K and then jumping into the water.
