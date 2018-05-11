CCISD board to hold special meeting today
The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. today, with one of the agenda items being listed as, “Consider and Take Action to Approve the Employment of an Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.” While no details have been released, this may mean a replacement has been selected for Jack Welch, who retired in April. The other agenda item will allow renovations to Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary to move forward, if the board votes to approve the contract. The meeting will take place at the CCISD administration office, 703 W. Avenue D.
Mayfest 5K Color Run planned Saturday
In support of child abuse prevention, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will host a Mayfest 5K Color Run on Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is family friendly. In addition to the run, there will be music, food trucks, raffles and a car show. For those who preregister, the cost is $35, with registration $40 at the event. Children younger than 12 are free. Registration can be completed at www.mayfest2018.myevent.com.
Vendor Saturday taking place each week
A chance for vendors to get out and show people what they make or have to sell takes place each Saturday in Copperas Cove. Called Vendor Saturday, the event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Star Mart, 238 W. Business U.S. Highway 190 and at the FM 116 Plaza, 1302 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Artisans, craft and food vendors are welcome to participate, and all are welcome to come and find some tasty treats or treasures. Vendors can secure a 10-foot square space for $30 each week, or for $50 per month by contacting Katie Ramlo at 254-833-7350, or at Facebook.com/KCurvyCloset.
Baby goat yoga Sunday
Alliance Exotic Ranch, 501 County Road 4884, will be holding baby goat yoga at 11 a.m. Sunday. The ranch is south of the Cove city limits, off Farm-to-Market 2657. Information is available at www.facebook.com/AERanch. Sessions are $15, and registration is available at www.facebook.com/events/268421827033083.
Scholarship application deadline is Monday
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is offering two $500 scholarships to Copperas Cove High School seniors. KCCB also offers the Heart of Volunteerism Adam Luciano Scholarship. This $250 scholarship honors the volunteerism and community service of Adam Luciano and is available to any high school senior or college student from the greater Fort Hood area, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Lampasas, Nolanville, Jarrell, Salado and Temple. Scholarship applications are due Monday. Applications and more information are available by contacting KCCB member Silvia Rhoads at 254-547-4242 or via email at srhoads@copperascovetx.gov.
Cove City Council to meet Tuesday
The City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting Tuesday. The workshop begins at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. Both meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.Agendas for the meetings are at www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/council_packet
Story Time at Chick-fil-A
Youngsters are invited to attend Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday during April and May at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd., Copperas Cove. In addition to the story, there will be activities and the chance to create memories.
Library’s Summer Reading Program needs volunteers
The Copperas Cove Public Library needs volunteers for the Summer Reading Program from June 11 to July 26. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and available from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Applications are due by May 20 and can be found at www.copperascovetx.gov. They also can be picked up at the library, 501 S. Main St.
Volunteers needed for boards, commissions
Copperas Cove has vacancies on a number of boards and commissions.
The Housing Authority Board ensures proper management of federal funds, approves and adopts all policies and legal documents of the Housing Authority. Applications are due June 4.
Planning and Zoning Commission members review submitted site plans and plats, and make recommendations to the council on zoning ordinance amendments. Applications are due June 12.
Members of the Board of Adjustment serve as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the zoning ordinance or decisions enforcing the ordinance. Applications are due June 12.
The ad hoc Charter Review Committee will review the City Charter and make recommendations for consideration by voters in the November elections. Applications are due June 18.
Applications for the vacancies are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov.
Information is available by contacting City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email: laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
