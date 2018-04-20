A free service is coming to Copperas Cove via the police department.
In an effort to reach senior citizens, and disabled and homebound residents in the city, the police department has started the “Are You OK?” (R U OK) Telephone Reassurance Program.
The program makes contact with subscribers through automated and live calls from a police officer or volunteer multiple times each week. If contact cannot be made, the subscriber’s emergency contact is notified.
“We have a large senior population in the city who don’t have much family in the area,” said police Chief Eddie Wilson. R U OK is meant to provide an additional sense of security for subscribers and their families and can serve as an additional support system when friends and family are unable to maintain consistent contact with the subscriber.
The program started last week with two people, in order to work out any initial bugs in the system, Wilson said. In just that short time, however, one person already requested medical assistance during one of the calls, and was able to be helped.
R U OK has been implemented throughout the United States and Canada, according to a news release from Sgt. Kevin Miller, police spokesman.
While not designed to be a life-saving program, cases show where the program has benefitted many people.
Those interested in the free program, should contact the police department at 254-547-8222.
