Mama Pumpkin and Baby Pumpkin made their way down the aisle as they modeled their coordinating outfits during the YMCA Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee costume contest. With more than two dozen contestants, the work of the royalty serving as judges would be difficult.
After conferring, the titleholders determined the winners of first through third place, handing out the prizes with top honors going to the pumpkin pair.
The contest was one of several happening the royalty enjoyed while supporting the local YMCA.
Little Mister Five Hills Brayden Chase wasted no time casting his vote for the contestant of his choice.
“I picked Superman to win the costume contest at the YMCA because his costume was super cool and I like Superman,” the 7-year old said.
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball executed her community service project, the fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza, raising $5,200 in pet supplies for the local animal shelter with more donations still expected.
“I am so grateful to everyone from groups to individuals that made the dog walk such a great success again this year. Completing the event was like all the hard work had paid off,” Kimball said. “I’m very excited to see how the event progresses through the future years as we continue to work to save the lives of animals at our local shelter.”
The royalty rounded out their day supporting the Pink Warrior Angels Pink Out event to draw awareness to breast cancer.
In addition to a scavenger hunt, the titleholders created home projects with the help of Moving with the Military.
Miniature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams, 4, was excited to select a wooden box she planned to turn into fall decor.
“It was awesome because we got to paint with my favorite colors and decorate the pumpkins. I picked purple and orange and I got paint on my hands” Williams said.
In royal sightings this week, look for the royalty to support the Copperas Cove Fire Department’s Open House and representing the city at the Miss University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.