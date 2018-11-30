Mae Stevens Early Academy teacher Paula Hunter has nearly two decades of experiene working with children in the classroom. Her principal credits her with being able to see the big picture and the steps it will take to accomplish the task.
“Paula is a planner and very detail oriented. She was a driving force behind the (prekindergarten) 3 scope and sequence. Following the scope and sequence, she prepares and implements lessons for her classroom that are both engaging and fresh. She plans ahead of time to ensure that her students get the most out of their learning,” Principal Mary Derrick said.
Hunter, who has nearly 18 years of teaching experience, was named the 2018 Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Hunter holds herself and those around her accountable. She isn’t one to just complain. She sees a problem but comes up with a solution. She expects everyone to do their part and leads by example,” Derrick said.
Hunter designs clear, well-organized sequential lessons that reflect best practices that are age and developmentally appropriate for the diverse learner, said Derrick.
“Through knowledge of her students and proven practices, Ms. Hunter ensures high levels of learning, social-emotional development and achievement for all students,” Derrick said.
As a seasoned teacher, Hunter does not hesitate to help new and veteran teachers hone their skills to educate children to the highest degree possible.
“While conducting a well-organized, engaging classroom, she also leads colleagues collaboratively on campus. Through collaboration and hard work, she was instrumental in her grade level developing a curriculum that provides opportunities for students to achieve high academic and emotional success,” Derrick said.
“Ms. Hunter creates a classroom environment that promotes student success with a focus on student engagement, consistency, and innovation. Her art of teaching can be seen in her large and small group instructional strategies Transitions are purposeful and effective. Paula does not miss a teachable moment.”
