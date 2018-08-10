The enrollment numbers continue to grow at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
With nearly 1,000 new students enrolling in the Copperas Cove Independent School District this year, more than one-third are prekindergarten students.
Mae Stevens teacher Robyn James began her teaching career at Mae Stevens last year.
The mother of four children of her own, James proved to be an energetic first-year teacher focused on providing meaningful learning opportunities for her students.
Principal Mary Derrick said James is a caring, devoted educator who develops inspiring relationships with her students.
“Her willingness to grow and learn has been refreshing. She has taken advice and immediately tried to incorporate it. She has a strong desire to be successful as a teacher and do what is best for kids,” Derrick said.
“The staff admires her outlook and sees the effort she has put forth into becoming a part of the staff and an outstanding teacher.
“One area Robyn did not have to grow in was her interaction with kids. She knows how to talk with children. She is willing to listen to them if they have a problem. This is always the first step to being a successful teacher.”
Because of higher than expected enrollment, James started about three weeks into the school year last year.
This year, she and her classroom are already prepared to welcome CCISD’s youngest scholars.
Veteran teacher Cheryl Burns serves as James’ mentor teacher.
“Upon entering Robyn’s classroom, you will notice that she is charismatic and creative, and that her instruction is purposeful, student-centered, meaningful and engaging,” Burns said. “Mrs. James is not afraid to try something novel or unique if she believes it will positively impact student performance.
“Mrs. James is a professional. Her demeanor, abilities, collaboration and team approach help to place her in this high regard.”
James was named the 2017-2018 Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Rookie Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.