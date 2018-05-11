The 38th annual Rabbit Fest begins Thursday night at City Park in Copperas Cove.
Festivities run from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Rabbit Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fun for all ages will include a carnival, petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts and food vendors with, of course, the rabbit show.
The entertainment schedule is packed with local talent, including dance and cheerleading teams from Copperas Cove schools, the Temple VA Band, Double C’s Square Dance Club, the Society for Creative Anachronism and much more.
The Amateur Night program will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday. A dance starts Friday at 8 p.m.
The Rabbit Fest parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. It begins in the north parking lot of Copperas Cove High School and proceeds along Avenue D to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Admission prices for Rabbit Fest are $5 per car, or $1 for those walking into the park.
More information is available at www.rabbitfest.com or by calling 254-547-7571.
