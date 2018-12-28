Allyssa Kimball has always wanted to be a princess and that was originally her motivation for entering the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
She had entered previously and had achieved runner-up positions but never could capture the crown.
But, Kimball is not one to give up on her dreams. She won Preteen Miss Krist Kindl In 2017 and set her focus on becoming Young Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills in 2018.
Kimball wanted to make a difference in the community and saw the scholarship program as an avenue to do this.
Kimball chose Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful as her platform of service for the year and shared with the judges her plan to ensure that Copperas Cove is the City Built for Family Living.
Kimball’s dedication and perseverance paid off and she won the title in March.
Since the beginning of her reign, Kimball has attended and participated in city cleanup events, taught elementary students about recycling, started a crayon and marker recycling project, hosted a table at the city’s annual Eco Harvest event recycling old crayons into new creations and attended KCCB monthly meetings.
“The reason I entered the Five Hills Pageant was because I wanted to help improve our local parks, teach young adults and children the importance of taking care of their community, and work with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to beautify our city,” Kimball said.
“I believe that it is important for us as members of this community to take care of it.”
Kimball coordinated this year’s Krist Kindl Charity Pageant to raise money for waste receptacles for a possible, future community dog park.
In fewer than eight months of her reign, Kimball has accumulated more than 500 hours of community service working to improve the quality of life in the city.
“In addition to my platform of service, I especially enjoy visiting other cities and participating in the parades and pageants in order to make people aware of Copperas Cove and the wonderful community we have,” Kimball said.
Kimball is a ninth-grader at Copperas Cove High School where she is freshman class co-president.
She maintains A honor roll status in all Pre-Advance Placement classes and is enrolled in criminal justice classes working toward becoming a criminal psychologist.
Kimball has been cheering for more than a decade either through competitive or school cheer and is currently enrolled in tumbling at Gymkix, where she has been active in various classes and programs since she was 2 years old.
Kimball was selected for the varsity cheer team at CCHS as a freshman. She is a former Universal Cheer Association All-American Cheerleader and performed in the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017.
Kimball is a senior Girl Scout with Copperas Cove Troop 6120.
She is an altar server at Holy Family Catholic Church and is active in the high school youth group.
