The Central Texas College Continuing Education department offers more College for Kids classes heading into the final weeks of July.
Directed to youngsters 3 years old to high school-age, the classes combine fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, computers, arts and crafts, robotics, life skills, languages and more.
Registration is open now for these upcoming classes:
We Do Robotics (age 7 to 12): Students learn about problem solving, scientific inquiry, robotics, motion control and programming through a series of fun and engaging, hands-on activities using the LEGO We Do Robotics System.
Students will get an introduction to foundational science, technology, engineering and math concepts skills. The class is from 8:30 a.m. to noon. July 9-12. The cost is $149.
YouTube Videography (age 12 to 15): Learn steps to create, design, produce and host a YouTube channel. Topics include show themes, backdrops and scene setting, equipment and lighting, video editing and effects and promotion. The class is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 13 and 20, The cost is $35.
AppInventor Coding Camp for Girls (age 13 to 18): The course targets females interested in computer science and computer engineering. Students will go step-by-step through building apps, code different types of apps while learning programming concepts and terminology. The class from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9-13. The cost is $30.
Sea Quest (age 6 to 12): Discover the ocean and the creatures that call it home. Students will learn about coral reefs and ocean structures like volcanoes, make an ocean ecosystem and meet jellyfish, sea turtles, whales and sharks. The class is from 9 a.m. to noon. July 9-11. The cost is $89.
Basic Food Preparation II (age 8 and up): Learn grilling and roasting techniques for different cuts of vegetables, how to use stock to make pan sauce for fabricated chicken breast and techniques for making fresh pasta from scratch. The class is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $75.
Slippery, Slimy, Science (age 5 and up): Become a mad scientist in training and learn fun things about science while making ooze, a lava lamp, plastic milk worms, and other take-home projects. The class is from 9 a.m. to noon. July 9-12. The cost is $89.
Geocoaching (parent and child): Enjoy a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and attempt to find the hidden geocache. The class is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14. The cost is $29 per pair and $5 for each additional child.
Other classes coming up are Parent and Child Yoga (Monday/Wednesday, July 9-18), Introduction to Programming (July 16-19), Bathroom, Backyard and Kitchen Magic (July 16-19), Temperature, Water and Weather … Oh My! (July 16-19), Forensic Detectives (Saturdays, July 14 and 21), The Environment and You (July 14), Making Music (July 9-12), Unicorn Magic (July 13).
The CTC College for Kids program will run through August. A complete schedule of College for Kids classes is available at www.ctcd.edu/ce.
For more information, call 254-526-1586.
