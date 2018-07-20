The Cove House Classic Bike Tour, which originated in 2002, is geared up for the second Saturday in August.
The inaugural ride consisted of only 27 riders and has grown in attendance each year, according to a news release, with the 2017 event attracting nearly 125 registered cyclists.
All proceeds benefit the Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter.
The Cove House is a nonprofit service ministry founded in 1996 as a cooperative effort between the city and the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance, the release said.
“A need was seen for shelter and support for the homeless who came into the city, so several members from the community stepped up to take leadership roles in getting the ministry off the ground and providing a service to others,” Cove House said in a written statement. The shelter is not federally or state funded.
The race will be at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at First Baptist Church, 300 W Avenue B. Registration begins at 6 a.m.
The early registration fees for single riders is $30. For tandem riders, the fee is $40. After Aug. 4, the cost increases to $35 for single riders and $50 for tandem riders.
There will be various routes, including distances set at 26 miles, 42 miles, 50 miles and 63 miles.
Riders can preregister at www.active.com/copperas-cove-tx/cycling/cove-house-classic-bike-tour-2018, or on-site the day of the event starting at 6 a.m.
Sponsorships are also available in various levels: $10,000 (Angel Level), $5,000 (Double Diamond Level), $2,500 (Diamond Level), $1,000 (Platinum Level), $500 (Gold Level), $200 (Silver Level) and $100 (Bronze Level).
The event is sponsored by Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter and Bike Central Texas (Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce).
For more information, contact Brian Hawkins, executive director, at bhawkins@covehouse.org or 254-547-4673.
