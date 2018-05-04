While it might not have mattered if the weather wasn’t perfect, sunny skies and warm temperatures helped make the Relay for Life even more of a success on Saturday.
Participants from across Central Texas not only walked through the cafeteria and gymnasium of Williams/Ledger Elementary School, but also followed the route outdoors.
Some of the 20 teams and about 200 participants got an early start, making laps even before the opening ceremony, where Rochelle Smith, 13, sang the national anthem a capella while the Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC color guard presented the flags.
Booths were set up in the cafeteria, where additional funds could be raised.
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy had a “Paws for a Cause” theme, and an area where participants could have a pillow fight and release some extra energy.
Brandy Petty, parent and community outreach coordinator at Mae Stevens, explained how her children, Matthew, 14, and Isabel, 13, got the idea from her family’s recent participation in the International Pillow Fight Day in Austin.
“They’re running this,” Petty added.
The Copperas Cove Future Farmers of America set up a booth to hold the “Great Duck Race” complete with trophies. While some FFA members were walking, others staffed the booth.
Bailey Alber and Samantha Carlton, both freshmen, were eager to sell the small rubber ducks with tags attached.
Jada Savage, a junior, related how a Slip and Slide would be set up on the hill behind the school, and the ducks would “race” from the top to the bottom, with the first one to cross the finish line winning the biggest trophy.
“It’s a little fun thing to support a great cause,” the students agreed.
Michelle Chapa, a member of the Relay for Life Event Leadership Team, was in charge of cooking the bacon for the Survivors’ Brunch, and the aroma filled the building, making everyone hungry.
The brunch featured breakfast burritos, fruit, bagels, and all sorts of tasty treats to celebrate those who had survived cancer.
The survivors wore special T-shirts. Their caregivers wore armbands.
Wayne Langdon is a survivor, being 17 years cancer-free.
“I was sucked into this by my wife,” he chuckled, adding, “It’s a great idea.”
Lisa Langdon, Wayne’s wife, is also a member of the Event Leadership Team for the Relay for Life. She sold luminaria that were part of the evening’s ceremony remembering those lost to cancer. “It’s going to be a very long day,” she said. “Adrenaline is keeping me going.”
Over $40,000 was raised, which will be donated to the American Cancer Society, exceeding the original goal of $30,000.
