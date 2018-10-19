Red velvet suit? Check. Black boots polished? Check. Candy canes for the children? Check.
C.J. Sowell, Copperas Cove’s resident Santa, is already gearing up for the holiday season as he volunteers his time making the rounds as jolly ol’ Saint Nick throughout the holiday season.
Sowell loves being around children, not just at Christmas time, but all year long.
Sowell is a paraprofessional at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy and is surrounded by Copperas Cove Independent School District’s youngest students day in and day out.
Principal Mary Derrick said Sowell found his calling working with children.
“After talking with C. J. for a few minutes, anyone would know of his love for children. However, it is not just lip service for CJ. His actions speak a thousand words,” Derrick said.
“He can be seen greeting kids and parents at the front of the school every morning and afternoon. He speaks softly and kindly to even the most frustrating student. He sings songs, he laughs, and he reads with kids. He loves kids.”
Sowell has worked for the school district for three years and owned a day care center prior to his current job.
“CJ’s positive attitude toward his job is refreshing and infectious. You never hear him complaining about being here. You never hear him talking out of turn about his partner teacher or his students, nor does he tolerate it from others. When you are around CJ, you have to be happy,” Derrick said.
Sowell is very active in the community and is an ambassador for not only his campus but also the district.
“I have the best job ever. I do. I just love my job,’ said Sowell, attributing his job satisfaction to his love for children and the people he works with.
Until recently, Sowell has been the only male staff member on his campus.
Sowell was named the Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Paraprofessional of the Year.
“CJ is always smiling and happy to be here. Plus, he is a great asset at Christmas time,” Derrick said.
“There is no need for our teachers to write Christmas on the board and erase letters if the children misbehave.
“We have Santa watching.”
