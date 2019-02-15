Have you ever wanted to be part of a group that pushes you to be more physically active?
The Lampasas area Walk Across Texas kickoff meeting was Saturday.
Walk Across Texas starts an eight-week program where people walk and report their distances online to track their progress and the hope is that by the end of the program people will continue their healthier habits.
Although the event was held in Lampasas, any and all participants are welcome.
Cove residents are encouraged to join the fun by registering at walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu.
Karen DeZarn, a county extension agent for Walk Across Texas, said the ultimate goal of the eight-week program is for the team of eight adults to walk the number of miles it would take to cover all of Texas — 832 miles.
This feat can also be achieved by one person, or two but not more than eight.
DeZarn said the company has been around for about 20 years.
People who register online can get into teams of a maximum of eight people so they can compete among themselves or have a support group to keep them walking.
The website, walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu describes the Walk Across Texas youth program, which is similar but instead of being limited to eight team members, the groups contain an unlimited number of kids all working to walk the 832 miles.
Lorrie and Denton Dayton are a mother and son who are planning on participating in the eight-week program. Lorrie Dayton said she is doing this to be healthier. She said she’s “had several surgeries so it is hard for me to do certain things.”
Her son, Denton, is participating for himself and to show support for his mother.
“If it makes her feel better to do it, might as well do it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.