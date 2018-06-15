It is more than a numbers game at Copperas Cove Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. It is about reminding the elderly that someone cares for them.
Miniature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams may be petite in stature, but she is big in heart and has gathered the support of her royal family to spend the summer showing their love to the residents of a local nursing home through weekly games of bingo and personal conversations.
The royalty spent their first Friday after the end of school visiting with the residents in their rooms and encouraged them to come to the dining hall for a few games of bingo. As the games got underway, more and more residents joined in until more than a dozen were marking their bingo cards with help from the titleholders.
“Having the Five Hills Royalty hosting bingo is a blessing for the residents,” said Trae Cunningham, the nursing home’s director of admissions. “They love having visitors spend time with them. It is one of the highlights of their week.”
Williams, 4, cares for the elderly on a regular basis, visiting a Killeen nursing home each Sunday after church. She and her sister royalty hosted a Mother’s Day tea at a nursing home in Copperas Cove last month.
“I wanted to play bingo to make the people feel special because I love them,” Williams said.
The royalty plan to visit Copperas Cove Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center weekly to host bingo through the months of June, July and into August until the start of school.
