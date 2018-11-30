Black Friday may be a high revenue day for many corporations, but for local companies,
Small Business Saturday is vitally important and the Five Hills royalty were determined to do their part to keep Copperas Cove small companies in business.
The titleholders started their journey across the city at the Small Business Saturday headquarters, Candy Outfitters, a partner to the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Owner Jennifer White was happy to serve as the royalty’s starting point.
“The royal family brought enthusiastic support to our Small Business Saturday event,” White said.
“Being pillars of our community, we value their selfless volunteer efforts in supporting our community events. The royal family brought exposure to local businesses that normally wouldn’t be recognized.
“From the oldest to the youngest royal member always demonstrating their professionalism and perseverance with their abilities to help make a difference in all they do, we are honored to have a special group like our royal family and admire all of their good doings,” White added.
The titleholders visited more than a dozen local businesses, shopping at each one and learning of new products and services available.
Wreath laying
The royalty also laid wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery having prepared them the Saturday prior.
They will retrieve the wreaths from the graves and store them for next year after the New Year’s holiday.
The royalty have assisted with the wreaths every year since the pageant began and it is a priority, said Copperas Cove Sr. Five Hills Robin Spencer.
“As the wife and daughter of veterans, it is an honor and privilege to give back in such a small way by participating in the laying of wreaths on the graves of those who gave their all for our freedom,” Spencer said. “It moves me to tears to know that so many care and come out for this event. It is the opposite of the shame of so many citizens when our service members returned from Vietnam. I humbly and proudly hope to continue to give back to our service members past and present in any way I can.”
The royalty kick off Christmas parade season this week with parades in Copperas Cove and Lampasas on Saturday and the Temple Christmas Parade on Monday evening.
The titleholders will also volunteer at the Krist Kindl Markt that runs through Sunday and host the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant on Saturday morning.
