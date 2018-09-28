The fourth annual Pink Warrior Dash 5K walk/run, which helps raise funds for the work nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels does on behalf of cancer patients, is scheduled Saturday at City Park, which is at 1206 W. Avenue B.
Julie Moser, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded the nonprofit, said earlier this month that the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes and Cove Junior High National Junior Honor Society helped the nonprofit exceed its goal to have at least 100 people sign up to participate in the dash.
“The community support is always so humbling and appreciated,” Moser said. “Our goal was to have 100 people register at the party. We exceeded this with 123 new registrations. We have just about 200 racers signed up and our overall goal is 400.”
Pink Warrior Angels was founded on the idea that no one should ever have to fight breast cancer alone. It has created a support system for all who have and are battling a breast cancer diagnosis.
The organization not only provides monetary support for bills for those battling the deadly disease, but also provides basic needs such as rides to the hospital or assistance and chores at home such as house cleaning.
The nonprofit was founded in 2015 in Copperas Cove and now has chapters in several states, primarily those with major military installations.
While designed to support survivors of breast cancer and their families, the nonprofit will also assist those afflicted with other cancers to ensure they receive the support needed while undergoing the rigors of chemotherapy.
Registration continues until the day.
Those interested in participating can register at pinkwarriorangels.org and click on the race flyer.
On-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a “Prettiest in Pink” contest at 7:30 a.m.
The race begins at 8 a.m. There will be awards for fastest male, female and youth 9 and younger, and a special surprise award.
The cost of registration is $30 for ages 10 and older until today and $15 for ages 9 and younger.
Registration the day of is $35 for all participants.
For more information about the organization or volunteer opportunities, email info@pinkwarriorangels.org.
