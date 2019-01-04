Teen angels, Cherry, Spir, and Angelina, are about to be expelled from Angel School for playing Frisbee with the teacher’s halo and for insisting thunder is caused by angel burps, among other pranks. They have only one chance to redeem themselves: They must find something worth saving on the “crummiest planet anywhere” — Earth.
S.C. Lee Junior High School theater arts students, directed by teacher Rebecca Burkhead presented the Christmas play, “The Baddest Angel Band.” Each class period worked on its own production of the play.
“It is the first play we have done during a class period,” Burkhead said. “But, we do plan on doing another in-class play in the spring.”
One of the most obvious benefits to students of performing arts is the development of skills in self-presentation. A student must learn how to present him or herself in front of an audience.
Students develop the ability to converse with adults in a mature manner. Participation in the arts allows students to grow their self-esteem and self-confidence, developing poise and learning to overcome anxieties.
Hannah Jackson, one of the actresses in the S. C. Lee Junior High production, said her nerves plagued her before the performance.
“I felt anxious, like I wasn’t going to do it right,” Jackson said.
Each S. C. Lee Junior High performance was 20 to 25 minutes long and filled with humor. Burkhead was already very familiar with the play having performed as one of the actresses in the same production when she was in middle school.
“They worked hard and had a lot of lines to memorize,” Burkhead said. “The students did not have any notes or cue cards. They had to learn their lines and rely on one another to remember when to speak. The play certainly was an excellent way to emphasize the importance teamwork and studying. The show also has a great message.”
