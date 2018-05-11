Marcy Moreno is one of the lucky ones. She is working in her dream job.
There is no place on Earth she would rather be.
Moreno began working as the school nurse at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in 2008, after working as a clinic aide in Killeen and pursuing her nursing degree from Central Texas College.
Today, Moreno is responsible for the health and safety of nearly 900 students and staff.
Many people believe school nurses only pass out ice packs and Band-aids.
There is more to the life of a school nurse, said kindergarten teacher Barbara Kelly.
“Dealing with the school’s sick children is a difficult task,” Kelly said. “Marcy makes the best of all the situations and makes the children feel comfortable while waiting for parents to pick them up.”
Moreno said she sees 50 to 70 students or more on a daily basis.
She assesses, monitors and treats students for various health issues, such as minor and severe scrapes, sore throats, headaches, stomach aches, nausea or vomiting.
Other health concerns are shortness of breath, minor to severe head injuries, sprains/strains, broken bones, nose bleed and chest pains.
Moreno ensures students with chronic conditions have health care plans in place that safeguard the students while at school.
Her duties include administering daily and as-needed medications, making sure all necessary forms are on file, and calling parents when meds expire or run out.
Janie Belk is grateful for the preventative care Moreno has provided Belk’s grandson.
“Nurse Marcy is a very caring individual. She has been proactive in our grandson’s care and very hands-on.” Belk said.
Each school year, Moreno educates and trains staff on chronic conditions, which includes signs and symptoms and step-by-step response to emergency situations.
As mandated by state law, she performs annual scoliosis screenings on fifth-grade students and organizes training for parent volunteers to help her with yearly vision and hearing screenings.
Moreno has worked for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 10 years, previously working as a nurse for 12 years.
She was employed at Scott & White before joining CCISD.
