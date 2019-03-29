MaKenzie Hayes is a very active 8-year old who attends Clements/Parsons Elementary. She has participated in many different clubs including the Salt-n-Light which studies and memorizes verses from The Holy Bible. She is active in the Kids Care Club which focuses on community service including nursing home visits, supporting veterans, and more. Hayes also sings in the school choir.
During the Christmas holidays, Hayes delivered toiletry items and other small gifts to one of the nursing home in Copperas Cove to share her love for music, said teacher Melanie Davis.
“She enjoys singing to the people that reside in the nursing home,” Davis said.
Hayes also excels in the classroom and is on the honor roll.
“MaKenzie really works to strive to excellence in academics, and she is a positive role model for those around her,” Davis said. “If you need a helping hand, MaKenzie will be one of the first to respond.”
Not only does she strive to do her best in academics, MaKenzie likes to share her love of books and writing with the rest of the class. She always looks for ways to make improvements around her, such as cleaning up trash on the playground or in the classroom.
“MaKenzie is an incredible scholar and an incredible friend to have in school,” said Davis who nominated Hayes for the Central Texas Incredible Kid Award for the kindness she has shown to other students and her strong work ethic.
