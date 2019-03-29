The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty raised money to purchase to purchase sensory playground equipment for South Park and unveiled the City’s first playground equipment designed specifically for special needs children on Tuesday.
The money was raised through the annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant hosted each December. Ms. Five Hills 2017 Heidi Cortez hosted the event in 2017 and netted $3,000 to purchase the musical equipment that all children are able to enjoy. Cortez’s platform of service was Autism Awareness and it was her goal for all children to be able to play and enjoy the park.
The equipment was installed by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department’s maintenance employees.
