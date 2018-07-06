Lucy Grier, sporting a deep blue dress and hat complete with vibrant colors, tied together her look with one wide smile as she strutted her stuff before fellow residents at Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation center.
About 50 attended the first Patriotic Shirt Contest at the home. Hamburgers were cooked by New Century Hospice as a way for residents to celebrate Independence Day.
Spirits were as bright as fireworks as Trae Cunningham, area director of marketing, directed the show in his own patriotic garb.
“Alright, go on across and show off your stuff!” Cunningham hollered to everybody vying for the first- and second-place prizes: A $25 gift card to Walmart, and a $25 gift card Applebee’s.”
Cunningham said the goal of the event was to tie everyone together in the spirit of Fourth of July.
“It’s all about the community,” Cunningham said.
Even though Cunningham was voted most patriotic by those chosen to judge, he refused the prizes. Grier got first place, and second place was claimed by Minature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams.
Richard Rodriguez with New Century referred to himself as the waterboy for the event. Rodriguez was among fellow New Century staff who cooked outside.
“I had heard about the event and approached Trae to see if they needed help,” Rodriguez said. “We just got together and made it happen.”
