The annual event that pays tribute to the springs of Lampasas will wrap up this weekend with a parade, live music and other activities.
The 2019 Spring Ho kicked off Monday and will conclude on Sunday.
According to the event’s website, Spring Ho began in 1972 when two Lamapasas businessmen decided they wanted to hold a festival. Offering a $25 prize for the best name, The person who came up with the name Spring Ho decided to remain anonymous and donated the prize money back to the festival organizers.
The festival is not a tribute to Spring, but rather to springs — the sulphur springs that drew settlers to the Lampasas area and helped those moving further west find some relief during their travel. The website speculates that Spring Ho may be reference to the shouts of those who found the springs for the first time and then shouted “Spring Ho” to their traveling companions.
Since starting in 1972, the Spring Ho has brought thousands of people to Lampasas to eat, dance and have fun, and this year is no exception.
Tonight, Moe Bandy will open the show at the Spring Ho Dance, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. in Courtyard Square. Johnny Bush will also perform tonight. Tickets are $20 at the gate.
The Grand Parade will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. with Buck and Judy Lansford as the grand marshals.
The parade will begin on North Avenue in Lampasas, then will turn left down Chestnut Street, and then left on Third Street.
The parade will then turn left on Hackberry Street for the final stretch.
Saturday’s musical acts will be Giovannie and the Hired Guns, followed by the headliner Shane Smith and the Saints.
Admission on Saturday night is $30.
The festival will conclude on Sunday with an arts and crafts fair, pony rides and inflatable wet and dry slides at W.M. Brook Park and Hancock Park.
More information on Spring Ho is available online at https://springho.com/.
