The 21st annual National Night Out kickoff party is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a news release.
The Copperas Cove Police Department will host the event downtown at Avenue E and South Main Street.
Hot dogs, chips, cookies, popcorn and soft drinks will be served.
Numerous children and adult activities, as well as door prizes, will be given away throughout the evening. Some of the events are at no charge, while others are priced at 25 cents each.
“The Copperas Cove Police Department cordially invites all neighborhoods in Copperas Cove to be part of our National Night Out 2018 team,” the release reads.
The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership; and send a message to the criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
For the 19th consecutive year, police ask residents in neighborhoods to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Suggestions for outdoor functions include, but are not limited to: block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime and drug rallies.
Last year’s National Night Out campaign involved residents, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations and local officials from over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide, according to the release.
Block party registration forms can be obtained by contacting Sgt. Kevin Miller at 254-547- 8222 ext. 6956 or kmiller@copperascovetx.gov, picked up at the Copperas Cove Police Department, or downloaded from the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov.
Any further questions can be directed to Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.