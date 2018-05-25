Mackenzie Hammond is on a mission. Once she has a goal in mind, she wastes no time working toward her objective.
Within her first two months at Crossroads High School, Hammond earned 4½, putting her on track to graduate from Crossroads High School next week.
School counselor Carolyn Taylor said Hammond is one of those students who stays focused on whatever she is working on. “She is a true example for other students. Hammond gets along well with others. She has the type of personality others gravitate to, yet she is modest and is somewhat embarrassed when you ask her about herself.”
Hammond’s identical twin sister Madison also attends Crossroads. Mackenzie Hammond is liked and respected by her peers and her teachers. Social studies teacher Mandi Stai said Hammond has a strong character and good work ethic.
“She made graduation goals for herself and let nothing stand in her way, yet remains a funny and interesting addition to the classroom,” Stai said.
After graduation, Hammond will move to Illinois and attend a community college for two years. Then, she intends to transfer to a four-year college to earn her degree in Early Childhood Education. She hopes to one day work with young children.
Hammond’s interest in children developed when she watched her many nieces and other young family members.
Hammond will walk across the stage at the Crossroads High graduation at 6 p.m. May 31 at Lea Ledger Auditorium.
