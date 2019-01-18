GATESVILLE — Tom turkey, heifers, broilers, fryers and other livestock made the rounds in the show ring at the Coryell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show last weekend with hundreds of students showing not only their animal projects but also competing with their fair projects.
Members of 4-H and FFA spend months getting ready for the four-day event.
The annual fair and livestock show culminates with an auction and sale of the students’ entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.