According to The Balance Careers, the average person changes jobs 10 to 15 times with an average of 12 job changes during his or her career.
Many workers spend five years or less in every job. With an ever increasing number of different career choices, approximately 30 percent of the total workforce will now change jobs every 12 months.
More than 400 eighth-graders got a better idea of what career paths they will choose as adults while attending Copperas Cove High School’s annual Sneak Peek at the Dawg House. S.C. Lee Junior High School students participated in the round robin event on Monday with Copperas Cove Junior High students participating Tuesday.
The event offered students hands-on opportunities in five endorsement areas and more than 50 fields of study from interior design and construction to pharmacy technician to engineering to agriculture.
As eighth-grade students register online this spring for their freshmen year, they will better understand the opportunities Copperas Cove High School has to offer and enroll in the courses of study in which they are most interested. The advance enrollment also alerts CCISD as to how many certified teachers are needed in specific endorsement areas.
CCHS hosts its fourth annual College and Career Fair on Feb. 26 at the CCHS Cafeteria and its Career and Technical Education Fair at the Armed Services YMCA on April 6.
Both events are open to parents and students of all ages.
Incoming freshmen students have the opportunity to tour the high school, enjoy more hands-on activities and learn more about life as a high school student at the annual Dawg House Welcome at the beginning of August.
