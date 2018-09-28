Students, staff and families from across the district in the Copperas Cove Independent School District gathered around flag poles at their respective schools to sing hymns and pray for each other, the community and the nation.
The annual See You at the Pole event had students across the country praying simultaneously in student-initiated, student-led, student organized events.
It is estimated more than 5 million students participate in the annual event that started in 1990. In the U.S., prayers organized by students themselves are allowed and protected by free speech rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.