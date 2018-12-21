It was a happy day for many area children as they were able to come to the Copperas Cove Public Library and hear Santa read a story, got to visit with Santa, and enjoy milk and cookies.
When the event was over, the children left the library with a free holiday book to read.
The event was a collaboration between H-E-B of Cove, and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty.
Three-hundred students were vetted through Communities in Schools, and H-E-B donated the books.
The books were given to students who could not afford to purchase a book on their own.
The event is the community service project of Little Mister Five Hills Brayden Chase.
“I wanted to organize this event because I wanted to help kids get access to books who could not afford to buy them on their own,” he said. “We were able to get 300 books donated by H-E-B. It was an event that was planned for several months.”
Arianna Greenwood came to the event with her daughters, Alexis, who is 9 and in the fourth grade, and Addison, who is 4 and in prekindergarten.
“They received a couple of great books ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ and ‘A Shiloh Christmas.’ They also enjoyed visiting with Santa Claus. This is a wonderful event and the girls had a lot of fun,” she said.
Jean Flora brought her kids, Peter and Morgan, to the event.
“They were excited to visit with Santa and get a picture with him. They also love their new books. This was a great event,” she said.
