The Copperas Cove Independent School District held its second annual Ranger Reading Camp, sponsored by the district’s Department of Defense Education Agency grant, “Project READS,” which awarded $5 million to the district in 2016 to use over the next five years.
“Project READS” stands for Ready for Engaged Academics, Discipline and Self-Determination. Improving literacy is one of the major goals outlined in the grant.
The grant campuses served by the DoDEA II grant are Hettie Halstead and Fairview Miss Jewell elementary schools with priority registration given to military-connected students.
“Our students leave camp with a love of reading they may not have had before,” camp administrator Deanna Thompson said.
Students at this year’s camp received intensive reading instruction, literacy-rich activities and field trips centered around a western theme.
Guest cowboy storyteller, Malcolm Dickinson shared a special book with the students.
“Reading makes you powerful. Reading gives you the power to do anything, to learn about anything,” Dickinson told the attendees.
Halstead student Avariee Barron said she hadn’t met a real cowboy before and always dreamed of being a cowgirl.
“The story was a little emotional, but I liked it,” Barron said. “I really like reading because it gives you what you have to learn. If you’re learning about how to go camping, you can read a camping book.”
Campers also took field trips to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment stables at Fort Hood for a demonstration show and a barn tour.
“I liked the horse show and learning about the history of the cavalry,” Halstead student Min Son said.
A typical day for campers consisted of free breakfast, six class rotations including targeted reading instruction, art with a literacy tie-in, library, active literacy, independent reading, writing, a free book pick, and free lunch. CCISD also provided transportation for campers.
The DoDEA grant focuses on the social and emotional needs of CCISD’s military connected students, which made up about 35 percent of campers.
“Military kids can move between six and nine times in their K-12 career, sometimes more. When you add in deployments, family separations, and such, you see that the military lifestyle affects students,” said Heather Peacock, CCISD military student transition consultant.
Grant Director Heidi Nelson attributes the success of camp to a lot of planning, quality literacy-based learning experiences, a top notch staff, and a team effort.
“My heart was full, when on a recent field trip, two students took their free books out of their backpacks on the bus and read. Reading is powerful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.