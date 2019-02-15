Mom, dads, grandmas and grandpas brought their favorite little sweethearts to enjoy a valentine delight at the third annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea.
With every seat sold, the community room at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 was full with little girls in their party dresses and young boys in their suits and ties.
Senior Ms. Five Hills Robin Spencer hosted the event to benefit the Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
“This event combines two of my passions—literacy and tea parties,” said Spencer whose platform of service during her yearlong reign is encouraging children to develop a love of reading.
“Children today don’t always have the opportunity to learn etiquette and manners at this level. So we have worked to make learning how to properly seat a lady or properly pass food at the table fun for the children and their families and also that literacy can be fun too.”
All guests received Valentine’s Day-themed literacy kits with activities to do as a family. Several guests opened their books at the tea and began enjoying the word games and puzzles immediately.
The event provided three different courses of food and drink to guests including savories paired with Earl Gray tea, finger sandwiches paired with black tea with orange spice, and sweet treats paired with raspberry hibiscus tea.
Each guest also received a miniature tea pot filled with candy from Candy Outfitters to take home.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty were the servers at the event each handling two tables of guests. Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball said this is one of her favorite events of the year.
“I was able to serve last year as the preteen queen and it was my favorite event then too outside of the dog walk which is my community service project,” Kimball said.
“I like to be able to talk with the guests about what food they are receiving each time and the kind of tea they are getting. I have learned a lot about etiquette myself attending these events, so I could help our guests with that too.”
In addition to the table manners the guests had an opportunity to learn, inter-active tables throughout the room offered more opportunities such as how to sit properly in a chair, how to walk with good posture, how to make and properly write a valentine, and how to properly set a table.
Students and their parents also had the opportunity to choose from several books about tea and read them together.
The event was sponsored by VFW Post 8577, the Copperas Cove Walmart, Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A, Copperas Cove H-E-B, Candy Outfitters and Bush’s Chicken.
The event raised $2,520 for the library.
