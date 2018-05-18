There is an expectation that children celebrate their mothers on Mother’s Day. To celebrate other mothers makes the occasion even more special.
Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Mini Miss Naomi Williams made Mother’s Day special for the residents of Hill Country Rehab and Nursing Home by hosting a tea Saturday.
Naomi is just 4.
She was supported by her fellow Five Hills royalty in their crowns and sashes. They helped ensure each resident received a rose and handmade cards. The court served tea and Danish butter cookies.
The public was also invited to the tea because Naomi wanted people to visit the nursing home.
“I really wanted to help the mommies and daddies,” she said.
“We came here earlier this year. She met some of the residents,” said Danielle Williams, Naomi’s mother. “We picked it because she came here before and the staff were willing to host.”
Derrick Gilbert, the father of De’Ziyah, Little Miss Five Hills, and Dorianna, Junior Miss Five Hills, played the piano for the residents.
“I brought my daughters to the event. I just saw the piano and decided to play,” he said.
Five Hills royalty aged preteen and up are required to have platform of service that they work for during their year wearing the crown.
Younger royalty may select a platform of service, but are not required to do so, according to Wendy Sledd, pageant director.
“All the royalty that want to impact the community have an avenue of approach,” Sledd said.
Many queens continue to support their charities after their reigns, as well.
“You don’t have to wear a crown to make a difference, but this is a great way to come and learn how to do it,” Sledd said.
Naomi tries to attend one event each week. She works on an activity related to her platform once a month.
