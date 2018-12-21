Williams/Ledger Elementary School teacher Eden Briscoe’s classroom is an engaging, respectful place to learn. It is animated, filled with laughter and friends who display a thoughtful level of patience with one another. There is a wonderful hum that hovers about her room as students communicate to exchange ideas and practice taught skills.
Briscoe was named the Copperas Cove Exchange Club Teacher of the Quarter. Principal Marla Sullivan nominated the educator for the honor.
“Mrs. Briscoe’s classroom routines and procedures exude fairness as she strives to meet all students’ unique needs. Students are provided with multiple opportunities throughout the day to work collaboratively,” Sullivan said. “This is such an important skill-set to develop in students because it is a critical part of becoming productive and responsible citizens in their adult lives.”
Briscoe experienced the tragic loss of a child in 2015, and she has used this experience to help others who share this unimaginable pain, said Sullivan.
“Mrs. Briscoe embodies strength of character by making personal connections with co-workers and students,” Sullivan said. “Her outstanding character, perseverance, and spirit of love is such a positive role model for her second-grade students. She teaches citizenship-related skills every day by modeling cooperation, strength and self-improvement for her students.
“Likewise, she expects these same skills to be demonstrated by her students each day in their interactions with their peers as well as with adults at school.”
Before joining the Williams/Ledger Elementary staff, Briscoe taught ninth grade in Kansas. She moved to Texas last year as part of a military permanent change of station. At that time, she was completing her masters’ degree and needed to complete a student teaching experience.
“I was so impressed with Mrs. Briscoe’s creativity and compassion, I was thrilled to have her join my team this school year. You would be hard-pressed to ever find Eden without a smile on her face. She is continually working to improve her skill set so that she can be even more impactful on the community of learners she serves,” Sullivan said. “Mrs. Briscoe models what it means to be a passionate educator. Her classroom is one that compels people to stop to visit and then stay to enjoy the magic of learning.”
