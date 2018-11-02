Hettie Halstead Elementary School teacher Connie Cleark is truly a champion for children, not just the children she teaches.
All students, in her eyes, are special and need attention.
Cleark, who was named the 2018 Hettie Halstead Elementary Teacher of the Year, teaches fourth grade math and has worked for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 3½ years.
Principal Brian Jost said Cleark is also a champion in the classroom.
“Her lessons are geared to the student learner. Students are engaged and motivated to learn in her class,” Jost said.
“The classroom is a safe environment. Students can have the wrong answer, and the environment is respectful,” Jost said. “Mrs. Cleark implements the classroom workshop model as well as planning for engaging lessons. This should be modeled by all classroom staff.”
Cleark also teams with the school counselor to teach leadership skills to the Elementary Student Two Student group.
These students welcome new students, give tours and show the respect deserved to others by modeling Cleark’s examples, Jost said.
“Mrs. Cleark’s character positively impacts the campus through her endearing nature to teach children, be a learner herself and treat others in a respectful manner.”
Assistant Principal Billie Diaz echoes the sentiment regarding Cleark.
“Mrs. Cleark calls colleagues and administrators outside of the work day to seek advice and discuss how to do better for the students,” Diaz said.
“Her love for all her children in her room and the building of relationships is modeled and observed by all.
“She is always positive in her class. She models the air of safety, respect and love for all students. She collaborates with staff during the day and talks to them in regards to other items, not just instruction. She is always looking to improve.”
Hettie Halstead Elementary has 350-plus students and scored an “A” rating on Texas’ new accountability ratings which evaluate how well students are mastering their school subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.