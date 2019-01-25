Teresa Rodriguez is an outstanding teacher. Just ask her peers at Martin Walker Elementary School.
Additionally, the interactions and affection exhibited by Rodriguez’s students toward her indicate she possesses unique and special qualities that merit recognition as an outstanding teacher.
Rodriguez began her role at Martin Walker last year as an interventionist, serving students needing additional support in both reading and math, in 30-minute intervals.
Essentially, she taught 12 small groups throughout the school day, said Principal Earl Parcell.
“Mrs. Rodriguez progress- monitored these students, provided input at quarterly data meetings, with their parents, advocated for celebrations, shared concerns, and all the while providing unyielding support during every single instructional opportunity,” Parcell said.
This all came to an end in December when one of the fourth-grade teachers accepted a position to serve students in a new capacity at another Copperas Cove Independent School District campus, leaving Martin Walker without a fourth-grade math teacher in the middle of the school year.
“While searching for a candidate, and like an angel dropping a gift from the heavens, Mrs. Rodriguez approached me and said that she would like to fill in for the remainder of the school year as the fourth-grade math teacher,” Parcell said.
“Mrs. Rodriguez’s action not only benefitted students but it also created a situation whereby we, as a campus, could groom a new teacher in a small, supportive environment.
“Mrs. Rodriguez understands the bigger picture and in that picture she does not see herself. She sees those with whom she serves, her students and her peers.”
Instructional coach Breanne Turner said Rodriguez’s knowledge and teaching skills are phenomenal, but what is even more impressive is her work ethic.
“She teaches nonstop and never allows a minute of instructional time go to waste. She uses data to drive instruction and is always prepared to speak about her students, their data, and where it will take her,” Turner said.
“She is self-reflective and constantly works late nights in order to plan the most effective lessons, constantly looking for new ideas in order to meet her students’ needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.