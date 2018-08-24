As new families move to Copperas Cove, the cultural diversity is increasing in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
In the 2017-2018 school year, 42 percent of the students were white, 17 percent black, Hispanic students up to 27 percent, mixed races comprise one-tenth of Cove’s population with the remaining 3 percent being other races.
CCISD continues to expand its English as a Second Language services to students entering the school system who do not speak English.
At the ESL summer camp for incoming kindergarten and first-graders, more than a half-dozen different languages were being spoken with more than 10 countries represented.
Clements/Parsons Elementary School paraprofessional Crystal Curras has the responsibility of working with more than 40 ESL students daily ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade.
She has tackled the position and implemented a variety of best practice instructional programs such as Fundations, Imagine Learning, and Leveled Literacy Intervention System, an intensive, small-group, supplementary literacy intervention for students who find reading and writing difficult.
Curras’ former principal, Jimmy Shuck, said Curras’ students respond to her caring and encouraging teaching style.
“Mrs. Curras has an impeccable work ethic. She is dedicated to the staff and students at Clements/Parsons,” Shuck said.
“She brings such positivity to the campus. You can see Mrs. Curras walking through the hallways smiling and welcoming students with enthusiasm.”
Curras works as a paraprofessional in the classroom of ESL teacher Bea Gonzalez.
“Mrs. Curras is always prompt, responsible, and respectful to students and staff. Mrs. Curras has worked diligently to learn new programs to help our students become proficient in the English language,” Gonzalez said.
“She always finds or makes creative resources to support concept refinement for our struggling readers.”
Curras was named the Clements/Parsons Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
