What a difference a year makes.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Paraprofessional Tobie Velesky has changed the look, sound, and expectations of students assigned to in-school suspension. And, she has changed these students for the better.
Velesky, who was selected at Fairvew/Miss Jewell Elementary’s Paraprofessional of the Year, has a true love for students that resonates throughout the ISS room, and her interactions with children are genuine and caring. She is respectful to every child, and speaks to them in a manner that earns their respect, even when she is redirecting their behavior, says Principal Larea Gamble.
“She helps students with their academic work, but she also gives them a good dose of wisdom when they are assigned to the ISS room,” Gamble said. “If one of her character traits stands out above others, it is her desire to do a quality job in whatever task she tackles. She always does it with gusto and completes it in a timely manner. She does not require supervision to do a quality job. She is self-monitoring and intrinsically motivated to excel. Her love for children and loyalty to her campus are evident and appreciated daily.”
School counselor Amanda Brown says Velesky works with some of the most challenging students and pours her heart and skills into educating their emotional toolbox.
“Not a day passes by without her evaluating events of the day to determine how to improve her skills and the skills of the students she works with. She is eager to improve, eager to help, and most importantly eager to work with the entire campus in making sure her roll in ISS is utilized to better the entire campus behavior system,” Brown said. “When others might struggle with reaching the hearts of our challenging students, Mrs. Veleksy steps up to the role with strength of character and compassion in her heart to help. We could not function as a campus without her.”
Instructional Coach Stacy Carter says Velesky exemplifies characteristics of a model employee.
“Tobie’s role at our campus is a difficult one, to say the least. Her job requirements are maintaining a safe and structured environment for students that enter ISS, but Tobie does so much more,” Carter said. “She makes bonding with students a priority. Tobie always initiates a positive relationship with students in order to help them work through their emotions, their school work, and their stress.”
Gamble says Velesky has that unique skill of having high expectations for students but also letting them know that she still believes in them even when they make mistakes or bad choices.
“Mrs. Velesky is able to achieve order out of chaos. She is a true marvel with challenging and challenged students. Her heart seems to expand to embrace every child as though he was her very own.”
