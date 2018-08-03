It is said that enthusiasm is contagious and it continues to spread through House Creek Elementary School thanks to Rookie Teacher of the Year Christina Jacobs.
Larea Gamble served as Jacobs’ principal during the past school year.
“Ms. Jacobs stands out for many reasons, but to sum her up in one word — it would be enthusiasm for teaching and learning. She is a reflective professional who is constantly asking herself how she can adjust and adapt to better meet the needs of students,” Gamble said.
“Her classroom is an exciting and challenging place to be. Her enthusiasm captivates students. Her teaching style personalizes the learning and draws the students in through her focus on relevant, meaningful learning.”
Gamble said Jacobs strives to meet all professional expectations and has consistently high expectations for herself.
“Ms. Jacobs’ classroom management was exceptional for a first year teacher,” Gamble said.
“She analyzes data and makes data-driven decisions. Her skill set is phenomenal, and she exudes fun and passion for teaching and learning.”
Gamble pointed out that the teacher sets the stage for differentiated learning so every student has the opportunity to maximize his learning experience.
“Ms. Jacobs holds the line on behavior expectations and makes decisions that are in the best interest of students, even if the decisions are not popular with students,” Gamble said.
“However, she genuinely cares for each student, and consequently, she is able to keep them engaged with learning. She personalizes word problems and math problems so that students are surprised and engaged by her creativity.”
Instructional Coach Sharon Phillips said Jacobs is what every campus hopes for when hiring a new teacher.
“She has a knack for building relationships with children. Her calm demeanor keeps her classroom atmosphere very conducive to learning in a very safe, challenging way. Students feel safe and valued in her room,” Phillips said. “She is consistent and fair making students know that the rules apply to everyone, and they are the same every day.
“Her students that struggle get to celebrate their accomplishment of making progress as much as those that do really well,” Phillips said. “Her classroom is always in learning mode and very engaging. She is always prepared and ready for the day. Ms. Jacobs is always on her feet, either doing a mini-lesson or monitoring an activity that goes with the lesson.
“She knows how to scaffold instruction to meet the needs of all the students in the room.”
Jacobs is ready to start the new school year, which begins Aug. 15.
“Ms. Jacob’s energy energizes others. She is an inspiration. Students love her sense of humor, and her ability to make learning fun,” Gamble said.
