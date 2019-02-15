“Treat others as you want to be treated.” This is the Golden Rule, and it is a way of life for Clements/Parsons Elementary School student Heidi Phipps.
Heidi is a fifth-grade student ambassador and is always the very first to volunteer to help anywhere assistance is requested, said teacher Stacy Golden.
“Heidi is one amazing student. Despite all that she is currently facing in her life, Heidi is very polite to everyone, extremely encouraging, nonjudgmental, helpful to others even when it may require her to sacrifice her own gains from a situation, uplifting to anyone she observes needing a positive friend, and sympathetic to others,” Golden said.
As a fifth-grade ambassador, Heidi welcomes new students and takes them on tours of the campus. She also greets dignitaries to the campus and escorts them from the front office to their designated location.
Heidi doesn’t tolerate anyone getting mistreated by another peer, as she consistently very politely and discretely stands up for her classmates to stop any negative behavior and the wrong-doer from causing any more harm than what she witnessed, said teacher Janet Dees.
“In these situations, she still remains extremely calm and respectful towards everyone involved,” Dees said.
“Being a fifth-grade student, these are characteristics that are very rare to find from any one student, whom remains consistent in her stance to always face life head on positively, and to not allow even the most discouraging situations bring her down from being successful in reaching her goals and helping others reach theirs.”
Heidi willingly volunteers to take on tasks for any one of the fifth-grade teachers that many other students would not only avoid, even if she wasn’t the person who contributed to the initial task, said teacher Kimberly French.
“Heidi possesses honesty in all situations and always holds herself to a much higher level of accountability than she does from all of her peers,” French said.
Heidi has been nominated by her teachers to become a Central Texas Incredible Kid sponsored by the Central Texas Youth Coalition.
Winners will be announced April 17.
