Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment.
For the second consecutive year in the fair’s history, the city of Copperas Cove was part of that celebration with the city’s float featuring the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty in the opening day parade kicking off the two-week long fair.
Miss Five Hills Sara Gray said the opportunity is one she will cherish for a lifetime.
“Representing Copperas Cove in the Texas State Fair Parade was an honor and phenomenal experience,” Gray said.
Each day of the fair, a small parade is featured each evening on the fairgrounds, but a grand parade by special invitation is what signals the start of the state fair, said Five Hills pageant director Wendy Sledd.
“It is quite an honor to be selected for the Texas State Fair opening day parade as it is by invitation only,” Sledd said. “It is also incredible visibility for Copperas Cove because it is held in the streets of downtown Dallas with literally thousands of people in attendance and tremendous media coverage throughout the state.”
One of the criteria to qualify to participate in the state fair parade was entertainment value of the entry.
Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs had never attended the Texas State Fair.
“Being in the state fair parade was a great opportunity for me. I’ve never been and it was an amazing experience,” Coombs said. “Hearing the paradegoers say they were so impressed by our float and how far we traveled to be there was an incredible feeling.”
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball participated in the parade last year as Preteen Miss Five Hills.
“It was an honor to participate in the state fair parade for second time. Having the opportunity to represent coppers cove was an amazing experience,” Emily Kimball said. “People all around Texas were watching the biggest parade in the state and I was honored to be able to participate.”
Pre-Teen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles was so excited to ride in the state fair parade, having met the age requirement of 10 earlier in September.
“It was amazing to take our float to such a big city and show off our float. It felt good to ride along in a parade with so many other really cool floats and queens. We all looked so beautiful on the float and I think we represented Copperas Cove well,” Liles said.
The city of Copperas Cove float was one of 60 participating in the parade that was televised live.
Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball said representing Copperas Cove at the state fair parade was an honor and a pleasure.
“I loved seeing everyone’s faces light up when they saw us on our float,” Allyssa Kimball said. “It felt amazing to be putting our city on the map.”
