The celebrations marking National Skilled Nursing Care Week would be no different if the event was still known by its former title, National Nursing Home Week.
At Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation, the celebrations during the week of May 13-19 covered a different theme each day, including a Hawaiian theme complete with a luau and authentic Polynesian fare, an Old Hollywood day, and a sports themed day.
The themes gave staff a chance to break out different costumes or, for the sports theme, shirts featuring their favorite teams.
Brandy Taylor climbed into a giant yellow basketball costume, provided by Trae Cunningham, the new area director of marketing.
“This week is a chance to recognize all the hard work that goes into caring for our residents,” Cunningham said.
The city’s senior center members were invited to the week of celebrations, as was the public.
“We want all of our changes to be seen,” said Heather Beaver, administrator. Understanding the importance of community involvement for the residents, she added, “We’d like more visitors.”
In her career with Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab, Beaver has done just about every nonnursing job, and is in her third year as administrator. She’s even studying for her master’s degree in public administration while keeping track of six children, ages 5 through 22.
The facility, built in 1979, was recently renovated and offers the only memory care unit in Copperas Cove, according to Cunningham.
Another new addition will be a shaded pavilion on the grounds, where residents can still enjoy fresh air without the harsh glare of the sun.
Everybody got involved in the week of celebrations, one way or another. Brian, Heather Beaver’s husband, manned the outdoor grill, preparing hot dogs for a special sports lunch May 18.
As the residents enjoyed their hot dogs, chips and chocolate chip cookies in the specially decorated dining room, staff members Marie Turner and Hannah Stults planned baseball and basketball style games to get everyone in a competitive spirit while having a bit of fun.
