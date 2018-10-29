I’m getting excited. It’s that time of year again — The Houston International Quilt Festival, Nov. 7-11.
The catalog arrived in July, as usual. I pored over it for nearly a week before finally selecting what I wanted to register for. I ended up picking a ruler class for longarmers and a luncheon.
You can’t wait too long to register because all the classes fill up quickly. You have to be careful not to register for lots of classes and activities because then you don’t have time to cruise through all the vendors and wander through the quilts on display. I made that mistake my first year and was so disappointed not to have the time I needed to shop and see the quilts.
I’ve been saving my pennies all year for this event. You never know what you’ll find that you just have to have. Not having money to buy it is a real downer.
Some years I spend quite a bit. Last year I purchased a new domestic sewing machine. Some years I hardly spend much.
Since I know my limitations, that is, I know I don’t have much personal time to piece and make quilts, I try not to buy much fabric or quilt kits. At this time I’ve lost count how many tops, wall hangings and table runners I have waiting to get quilted. My customers come first, and I try to squeeze my items in where I can.
Another lesson I learned from past shows is, if you see something you want, but decide to “think it over,” by the time you make up your mind several things could happen: 1) you can’t find that vendor again because you forgot to write down the booth number, or 2) if and when you find them again they are sold out.
My rule is if you find something you want to purchase, do it right then. You’ll save yourself a lot of lost time and effort.
As I realize I can’t walk all day without serious repercussions to my body, I always make sure I know where the “Meet The Teachers” demonstration area is located. When I find myself starting to lag and ache I go to that area and sit and rest.
Festival teachers and vendors share the stage in 30 minute demonstrations. One right after the other. I’ve come to discover just because I might not be especially interested in what topic is being demonstrated, I usually learn something new during the demonstration.
I’ve spent a good deal of time sitting and watching, waiting for my body to recover so I can hit the vendors or the show area again.
If I haven’t indicated this before, the Houston Festival is huge. You cannot see everything in one day. If you’re lucky enough to get a class, than certainly go for four or all five days. Classes begin on Monday, Nov. 5, but the show and vendors don’t open until the following Wednesday night. I tend to arrive in Houston on Wednesday in time for the opening. Hopefully the mistakes I’ve just confessed to will help you when planning your trip to Houston.
