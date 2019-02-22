The Central Texas College Hospitality department will prepare a California cuisine for the next Patio Cafe Cuisine Nights dinner series.
Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today in the Southwest Dining Room of the Student Center, building 106.
The featured appetizer is California cigars ($7) — well-seasoned shredded chicken with feta cheese rapped in filo dough and served with a creamy avocado sauce; and the soup is carb soup ($7.50 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — a seasoned creamy lump crab soup in an old bay seasoning garnished with a lemon wedge.
Diners can choose the smoked salmon salad ($10.50) — crispy romaine lettuce with watercress, cubed avocado, mandolin-cut fennel and garlic dill smoked salmon or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entree).
The evening’s entrees are blood orange glazed chicken ($17) — 8-ounce grilled airline chicken breast with a blood orange glaze; pork tenderloin and fig sauce ($15.50) — a sauteed pork tender loin medallion with a port mission fig sauce; and grilled shrimp and chimichurri sauce ($16.75) — jumbo shrimp grilled with a mild hot chimichurri sauce.
Each entree is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are: Cal-Mex street corn — grilled Mexican street corn coated with mixed mayonnaise, sour cream and crumble feta cheese garnished with cilantro; fried potato boat — piped-in seasoned mashed potato and red pepper garnish on top; artichoke and carrot in lemon sauce — sauteed artichoke, carrot, pitted green olive with turmeric, onions and saffron; sauteed garlic asparagus — sauteed asparagus in olive oil and garnish with fried garlic. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert, there is a choice of kiwi strawberry tart ($5.75) — flaky tart filled with a white chocolate pudding topped with sliced kiwi and strawberry and an orange sherbet ($6.50) — sherbet served in a martini cup with sweet candied orange peel and mint leaf.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
