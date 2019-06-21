Hettie Halstead Elementary Paraprofessional Audrey Darthard can be tough, but she is also respected and loved by students. These are just three of the reasons that Darthard was named the 2019 Hettie Halstead Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
Darthard is described by her school principal, Brian Jost, as “going above and beyond” to help teachers with student behavior in their classrooms.
“She serves as a mentor for some of our students who struggle behaviorally. Not only does she run in-school suspension, but she tries to prevent behaviors by checking in with students daily,” Jost said. “At the beginning of the year, she spent a lot of time in the new teachers’ classrooms, helping them with student behavior and laying down ground rules and expectations.”
Jost says Darthard always has a kind word to say to the staff who knows that they can count on Darthard to aid in the redirection of a student, running of an errand, coverage in case of an emergency and trust that when they do call on her, she will implement the appropriate measures.
Principal’s secretary Krisol Botello said Darthard’s dedication to the school and it’s students is incredible.
“Aside from performing her regular school duties, her ability to assist where needed without question is to be respected,” Botello said. “After a long day at work, she volunteers her time to co-coach our awesome step team twice per week. She accompanies them to all their performances.”
Students love and respect Mrs. D, as she is commonly called at Halstead Elementary. Although students do not wish to be in ISS or detention, they know what to expect. Darthard will help them, counsel them and expect completeness in their assignments. When the students are no longer in ISS, Darthard checks on them to deter future inappropriate behavior.
“Her always ready smile, kind-hearted attitude, and her intoxicating high spirits are uplifting. She makes all those around her, student or staff, find a smile,” Botello said.
