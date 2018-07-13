The memory of one young boy lives on in an act of charity.
Connor Hedge would have been 6 years old on July 16, 2016.
He died two years ago after a battle with neuroblastoma, days before his birthday.
The Pink Warrior Angels, a charity organization in Copperas Cove, has partnered with the local Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to host a toy drive in Connor’s memory.
New, unwrapped toys, games, art supplies, cash (to be turned into gift cards) and gift cards for gas or groceries are welcome contributions.
The restaurant will be a drop-off point through Monday.
On Monday, the Pink Warrior Angels will visit Raising Cane’s to collect gift cards or cash donations.
Those who donate will receive a free lemonade coupon from Raising Cane’s.
All items will be donated to the Dell’s Children’s Hospital in Austin.
Donations can also be made through Pink Warrior Angels at https://bit.ly/2ztAePK. The nonprofit requests that #ConnorStrong be included in the message.
“He would be turning 8 this year, and it is still extremely hard,” said Connor’s family on a Facebook page dedicated to his battle.
Connor’s family now lives in Florida, but Cove still holds a special place in their hearts.
“We have since moved to Florida, but my incredible community of Copperas Cove, Texas is helping me carry on his giving spirit,” the page said.
